Central Piedmont Rolls Out Fast-Track Automotive Program “Accelerate To Success”

This summer, Central Piedmont will launch an exciting new opportunity for local high school students—Accelerate to Success—a fast-track automotive program designed for 25 rising seniors from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Running June 16 through July 31, the program offers students a chance to take college-level automotive classes, earn a 14-credit College & Career Promise Certification, and gain the tools and experience they need to launch careers in the automotive industry.

Classes will be held at the Hendrick Center for Automotive Technology on Central Piedmont’s Levine Campus and include:

Introduction to Transportation

PC Skills for Transportation

Basic Electrical Systems

Climate Control Systems

More Than Just Classes

Thanks to generous funding from the Bissell Ballantyne Legacy Foundation, Faison Enterprises, and The Merancas Foundation, students will receive:

Daily lunch

Weekly financial supplement

Transportation support

A professional automotive toolkit courtesy of Charlotte ToolBank

Made Possible by Community Partners

This innovative workforce initiative reflects the power of community collaboration and shared investment in student success.

Bissell Ballantyne Legacy Foundation invests in bold ideas and leadership to drive positive outcomes in education and beyond.

Faison Enterprises supports workforce readiness initiatives as part of its mission to honor founder Henry J. Faison’s legacy.

The Merancas Foundation focuses on empowering families experiencing economic hardship.

Charlotte ToolBank provides the tools and equipment needed to support hands-on volunteerism and career readiness.

Together, these partners are helping students transition from classroom to career with confidence and purpose.

