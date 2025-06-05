Queens University’s Jen Brown Hires Proven Track Record In Taylor Todd-Williams

Queens University of Charlotte and head women’s basketball coach Jen Brown are pleased to announce the hiring of Taylor Todd-Williams as the program’s new assistant coach. Todd-Williams brings a wealth of experience in player development and championship culture to the Royals sidelines.

“I’m grateful to be joining the Royal Family,” said Todd-Williams. “I’m excited to contribute to the growth of our athletes and build on the success of this program.”

Todd-Williams joins Queens after a successful tenure at Cape Fear Community College, where she most recently served as head women’s basketball coach. In her first season leading the Sea Devils, Todd-Williams orchestrated the best start in program history (16-0) and guided the team to a 25-4 overall record. Under her leadership, Cape Fear earned the top seed in Region 10, finished as conference runner-up, and saw multiple players transfer to four-year institutions, including Longwood University, Shaw University, and Winston-Salem State University. Her ability to develop individual talent was highlighted by mentoring a Region 10 Player of the Year and a NJCAA All-American.

Before taking over as head coach, Todd-Williams served as Cape Fear’s assistant coach from 2021 to 2023, helping the program capture a Region 10 Championship and make an NJCAA Tournament appearance. Todd-Williams was heavily involved in scouting, defensive strategy, and recruiting during her time as an assistant.

A former team captain and standout player for Cape Fear, Todd-Williams helped lead the Sea Devils to two Region 10 titles and two NJCAA Tournament berths. After graduating with her associate degree, she transferred to East Carolina University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Interpersonal Communications.

“We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to our family and coaching staff. She brings a wealth of experience as a former junior college with a proven track record of success and winning,” said head coach Jen Brown. “Taylor is a true jack of all trades, whether it’s scouting, recruiting, or player development, she excels across the board. Even more importantly, she’s a phenomenal human being with great energy and enthusiasm. Go Royals!”

Originally from Los Angeles and raised in Jacksonville, N.C., Todd-Williams starred at Jacksonville High School and competed for Flight 22 Basketball in Wilmington. In addition to her coaching background, Todd-Williams also served as Student Life Coordinator at Cape Fear, helping foster leadership and engagement across campus.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow Queens Women’s Basketball on Twitter and Instagram for news and updates throughout the season. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics on social media to stay up to date on all the Royals sports in action.

MORE >>>