Be A Star In A Central Piedmont Marketing Video

You are invited to appear as an extra in one of Central Piedmont’s upcoming marketing videos. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience a professional film set—and have some fun while you’re at it.

Filming Dates:
Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24

Who We’re Looking For:

  • Current Central Piedmont students
  • Theater students or aspiring actors
  • Anyone with an interest in film and photography

Perks:
All selected participants will receive a $50 Visa gift card for their time.

What’s Required:

Arrive on time for your assigned call time and location
Bring 2–3 shirt options to wear on set
Be available for a 2–3 hour time slot, depending on your scene
To express interest or ask questions, please email the producer directly with the following:

  • Your program of study
  • A cell phone number
  • A few recent selfies or headshots

