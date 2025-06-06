Be A Star In A Central Piedmont Marketing Video
You are invited to appear as an extra in one of Central Piedmont’s upcoming marketing videos. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience a professional film set—and have some fun while you’re at it.
Filming Dates:
Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24
Who We’re Looking For:
- Current Central Piedmont students
- Theater students or aspiring actors
- Anyone with an interest in film and photography
Perks:
All selected participants will receive a $50 Visa gift card for their time.
What’s Required:
Arrive on time for your assigned call time and location
Bring 2–3 shirt options to wear on set
Be available for a 2–3 hour time slot, depending on your scene
To express interest or ask questions, please email the producer directly with the following:
- Your program of study
- A cell phone number
- A few recent selfies or headshots