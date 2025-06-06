Be A Star In A Central Piedmont Marketing Video

You are invited to appear as an extra in one of Central Piedmont’s upcoming marketing videos. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience a professional film set—and have some fun while you’re at it.

Filming Dates:

Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24

Who We’re Looking For:

Current Central Piedmont students

Theater students or aspiring actors

Anyone with an interest in film and photography

Perks:

All selected participants will receive a $50 Visa gift card for their time.

What’s Required:

Arrive on time for your assigned call time and location

Bring 2–3 shirt options to wear on set

Be available for a 2–3 hour time slot, depending on your scene

To express interest or ask questions, please email the producer directly with the following:

Your program of study

A cell phone number

A few recent selfies or headshots

