Exceptional Charlotte Alumni Recognized At 10 Under Ten Awards

Ten outstanding alumni were recognized at the seventh annual 10 Under Ten Awards, sponsored by the UNC Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network, at an awards ceremony Thursday, June 5, in the Popp Martin Student Union.



The 10 Under Ten Awards recognize alumni who have graduated within the past 10 years who are succeeding in their professional lives and actively involved in community volunteerism and philanthropy.

The 10 under ten recipients

Sunny Bellary ’19 M.S. is a research engineer at the Electric Power Research Institute, specializing in substation assets and robotics. Since 2019, he has led the development of innovative robotics and AI solutions for substation asset inspection and physical security, driven by a commitment to advancing technology for societal benefit. Bellary is a member of IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. He served as chair of IEEE Charlotte Young Professionals and currently leads IEEE Region 3 Young Professionals. Bellary completed a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the William States Lee College of Engineering.

Calvin Cupini ’19, director of investments at Activate, leads and develops scalable financial products, advises scientists building startups and forges pathways to translate technical breakthroughs into impactful, real-world solutions. He is a recognized thought-leader and sought-after speaker who serves on the board of directors for Forge Industries. Cupini was the driving force behind Clean Air Carolina’s AirKeepers Network, a pioneering initiative that established one of the most comprehensive citizen air monitoring systems in North Carolina. He also served as a World Economic Forum Global Shaper and delegate to the United Nations Environment Program. He earned a bachelor’s degree in earth and environmental sciences from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.



Jake Johnson ’16 is the youngest member of the North Carolina General Assembly, representing District 113. He serves as deputy majority whip, chair of the House Oversight Committee, chair of the IT Appropriations Committee and vicechair of the Commerce Committee. He also is a standing member of the K-12 Education, Banking and Wildlife Resources committees. As a managing broker of Skyfall Properties, he works in residential real estate, development and property management. A first-generation college student, Johnson completed a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.

Celia Karp ’14, a social and behavioral scientist, is dedicated to research, teaching, mentorship and advocacy in the field of women’s sexual and reproductive health. As an assistant professor in the Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, she investigates psychosocial determinants of reproductive health, including preferences, empowerment and decision-making related to pregnancy, contraception and family planning and the health systems shaping women’s health and well-being across the life course. Karp is the past recipient of a Fulbright research fellowship to Ecuador and a National Institutes of Health grant to support research in Uganda. She earned two bachelor’s degrees at UNC Charlotte; one in public health sciences from the College of Health and Human Services and one in communication studies from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences. Karp completed a doctorate in population, family and reproductive health from Johns Hopkins University.



Shelby Lattimore ’20 is a third-grade math and science teacher at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, which is part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She has garnered national attention for viral TikToks and Instagrams about her creative take on teaching financial literacy. Lattimore uses a classroom system that requires students to pay rent for their classroom essentials, including their desks. Her class economy helps students learn about budgeting, fines, spending and paying rent. Lattimore earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education from the Cato College of Education.

Will Linville ’09, ’21 M.A. is the program manager for the city of Charlotte’s Urban Design Center, working with community associations on placemaking initiatives in the Historic West End and West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition on implementing Corridors of Opportunity projects. His work includes advocating for quality urban environments through design, effectively communicating complex planning and design frameworks through conceptual visualizations, the design and construction of small public spaces and community placemaking initiatives. Linville is a certified planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners and is accredited with the Congress for the New Urbanism. He earned a bachelor’s degree in geography from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and a master’s degree in urban design from the College of Arts + Architecture.



Katasha R. Lloyd ’14 is a career and leisure coach and mentor whose goal is to help clients discover and reignite their passions and purpose. She serves as senior assistant vice president and senior recruiter for Wells Fargo and owns and operates KRL Consultants and Associates, a career consulting and coaching firm. Lloyd is a mentor for the Greater Steps Scholars and is a board member on the UNC Charlotte Alumni Engagement Committee. A nontraditional student, she completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the Belk College of Business.

Allison Petrauskas ’16, ’18 is an art teacher at Harold E. Winkler Middle School in Cabarrus County. Through the use of social-emotional learning, she actively encourages self-discovery and self-reflection among her students. Petrauskas received the New Professional Art Educator Award from the National Art Education Association in 2023 and Rookie Teacher of the Year from the North Carolina Art Educators Association in 2021. She earned a bachelor’s degree in art history and art from the College of Arts + Architecture and a graduate certificate in teaching from the Cato College of Education.



Varun Varma Sangaraju ’15 M.S. is a senior QA engineer leader for Cognizant. He has built a career in software quality assurance and project management, leading teams in designing and implementing innovative testing products and processes that improve the reliability of software in critical industries, including health care and insurance. Sangaraju is a sought-after speaker at international conferences, sharing insights on emerging technologies and their real-world applications, and has published research articles on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. He also serves on the board for the nonprofit Kids in Technology. Sangaraju completed a master’s degree in computer science from the College of Computing and Informatics, and he holds a doctorate in information technology from the University of the Cumberlands.



Aregash Theodros ’19 M.S., an emergency medicine physician assistant at Atrium Health, provides lifesaving care to patients during their most vulnerable moments. She completed an Emergency Medicine Fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic, which sharpened her skills for high-pressure environments. While at UNC Charlotte, Theodros helped organize free health risk assessments at senior centers in Mecklenburg County to bridge critical gaps in health care for older adults. She earned a master’s degree in kinesiology from the College of Health and Human Services; her bachelor’s degree is from Appalachian State University.

