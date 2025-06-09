Charlotte’s Taufik Kareem Jamal Abdul-Jaleel’s Play To Be Performed At New South Young Playwrights Festival

Taufik Kareem Jamal Abdul-Jaleel’s play “High Standards” will be performed as part of the 2025 New South Young Playwrights Festival at Horizon Theatre Company in Atlanta.

Abdul-Jaleel is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Media Productions with a minor in theatre and a Bachelor of Arts in Management Information Systems with a minor in operations and supply chain management.

“High Standards” is a coming-of-age story about a group of high school seniors negotiating expectations, identities and student leadership, said Abdul-Jaleel. “It strikes a mix between cutting humor and honest introspection, all against the backdrop of a school assembly. I wrote it to emphasize the voices of young students of different backgrounds with wit, sincerity, and compassion.”

The work was written through a playwriting course taught by Professor of Theatre Lynne Conner, who encouraged him to submit “High Standards” to the festival. Abdul-Jaleel says he is grateful to Conner, whose “support and dedication to students’ development are truly remarkable.”

The Atlanta festival is an annual event for high school and college students and includes playwriting workshops, seminars and rehearsals with professional theatre actors, directors and playwrights. No more than 25 playwrights are accepted each year.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Theatre Department for fostering a space where creativity can flourish, individuality is honored, and the art of storytelling is truly cherished,” Abdul-Jaleel added. “Your support has truly inspired me to embrace my voice as a playwright with both confidence and a sense of purpose.”

The Department of Theatre will present “High Standards” in late September as part of “Gather Again,” a collection of six short original works by UNC Charlotte students. Another play by Abdul-Jaleel, “Drifting Purpose,” is on the program.

