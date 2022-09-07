6 Nominees For UNC Charlotte’s Teaching Excellence Awards

This year’s nominees for the University of Charlotte’s teaching excellence awards are:

For the Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence, finalists are Moutaz Khouja, professor, operations management; Adriana Medina, associate professor, reading and elementary education; and Linda Shanock, professor, psychological science and organizational science.

Carol Higham, senior lecturer, history; Cheryl Kane, senior lecturer, management; and Terry Shirley Jr., senior lecturer, geography and earth sciences, are this year’s finalists for the UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence.

Recipients for each award will be announced Friday, Sept. 30, at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

