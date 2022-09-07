UNC Charlotte Microscopist Wins Funding Through Scialog Initiative

UNC Charlotte researcher Rosario Porras-Aguilar, whose work includes a focus on learning how cancers spread, is one of 21 early career scientists in the United States and Canada to win funding and other support through the Scialog: Advancing Bioimaging initiative.

Porras-Aguilar, an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Optical Science, and colleague Arnold Hayer, a biologist at McGill University in Montreal, each will receive $50,000 for their interdisciplinary research project, “High-speed 4-D Morphodynamic Analysis of Migrating Cells.”

“One of the most challenging aspects of my work as a microscopist is finding collaborators in biology willing to use new imaging techniques. Scialog provides me with the invaluable opportunity to establish collaborations among brave biologists with common research interests,” said Porras-Aguilar.

