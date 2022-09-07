UNC Charlotte W+GRA Holds Leadership Café

UNC Charlotte’s Women + Girls Research Alliance, a unit of urbanCORE, will hold the community event “Taking Space without Apology: A Women and Girls Leadership Café” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Barnhardt Student Activity Center Salons.

This event, being held in collaboration with the Women’s Inter-cultural Exchange, is open to grassroots community leaders, faculty researchers, civic partners, students, parents, health care providers, teachers and nonprofit leaders.

MORE …