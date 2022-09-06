Central Piedmont 9/11 Commemoration Thursday September 8

Join Central Piedmont Community College as it pays tribute to the many lives that were lost on September 11, 2001, and the events that changed America forever. The Merancas Campus office of Military Family and Veterans Services, along with the first responder programs, will hold a remembrance ceremony of the events of 9/11. All are welcome to attend.

September 8, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Location: Merancas Campus; Belk Center For Criminal Justice (outside at the flag pole)

