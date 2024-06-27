70 Central Piedmont Students Receive Cash And Tools To Start Their Careers

Thanks to a grant from Faison Enterprises, Inc., 70 Central Piedmont Community College students in the Construction Management, Electrical Systems Technology, and Welding programs received a tool set valued at nearly $500 to help jump-start their careers.

Tools included safety glasses, helmets, multimeters, measuring tapes, backpacks, and more. Central Piedmont instructors selected the tools to best work for the students as they begin their careers.

In addition to the tool sets, the students also received a $750 cash supplement to use however they need as they embark on the next step in their academic and career journey.

“This is an amazing gift,” said Colton Droke, an electrical systems technology student. “I didn’t have the money to afford something like this, and this a great opportunity. I’ve been using my grandfather’s toolbox, which is more like a tackle box, and a variety of hand-me-down tools. I’ll use this every day.”

“This will help me immediately,” added Farris Robertson, a dual enrollment student studying carpentry. “I’m very grateful because I would have had to purchase this out of my own pocket, and now I can use that money elsewhere.”

“Faison is very excited to partner with Central Piedmont and launch this pilot program,” said Kris Fetter, President and CEO of Faison. “Central Piedmont is such an important institution serving the Charlotte community. We want these students to receive the best education in these fields of study so they can enter the workforce and have a productive, meaningful career.”

Faison Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 by Henry J. Faison. His vision was to create a firm that focused primarily on real estate investing, but above all to be a good corporate citizen. The firm’s mission is to honor the legacy of Mr. Faison by partnering with nonprofits on transformative initiatives. The pilot program at Central Piedmont fulfills one of the firm’s objectives in promoting career/workforce readiness. For more information, please see www.faison.com.

