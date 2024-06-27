Queens University AD Cherie Swarthout Promotes Dragan Pesic

Queens University of Charlotte Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout is pleased to announce the promotion of Dragan Pesic to the Director of Track & Field and Cross Country on Tuesday afternoon. Pesic served as the Associate Head Track & Field coach since joining the program in 2022.

“Congratulations to Dragan on earning the removal of interim head coach to Director of Track & Field and Cross Country,” said Swarthout. “I was impressed with his poise and persistence in making sure the team continued to have an excellent experience while transitioning coaches. His leadership stood out and was noticed.”

Pesic is coming off a historic 2023-2024 season in which 10 Royals earned medals, including four ASUN champions. Emilija Kusic secured titles in the Indoor Pentathlon and Outdoor Heptathlon while Job van Keulen earned gold in the Decathlon. Veteran Lucy Walliker won the High Jump with a school-record 1.84m performance.

Both the men’s and women’s track and field programs saw significant improvements from their inaugural Division 1 campaign. Queens placed fifth at the ASUN Championships compared to an eighth and sixth-place finish the year before. This past season, the Royals turned in over 100 top 10 marks and broke multiple school records across various event groups.

In his first ASUN campaign, Pesic assisted athletes in breaking school records in multiple events, including Indoor Pentathlon and Heptathlon, 400m, 60m Hurdles, High Jump, Outdoor Heptathlon and Decathlon, 100m, 400m, 100m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles, High Jump. Pesic takes pride in former Royal standout Melanie Welsing’s four ASUN Conference Championship titles, including her 400m hurdles ASUN record.

Pesic’s multi-event team achieved a notable third place ranking per the USTFCCA Event Squad Ranking. Newcomer Halle Perry put together a strong first-year campaign as she ranked within the top 16 among NCAA Division I freshmen Heptathletes. Pesic also had five ASUN top three finishers and broke six school records, and an ASUN record. The Royals saw one of their own represent at the USA Championships Qualifier.



“I am honored to take on the role of Director of Track and Field and Cross Country at Queens University of Charlotte,” said Pesic. “This program has immense potential, and I am eager to lead our dedicated athletes toward achieving our goals. My competitive spirit drives me to recruit top-tier talent, from standout performers to those with untapped potential, ensuring our team’s success and fostering a culture of excellence. I am excited for the journey ahead and committed to elevating our program to new heights.”

Pesic joined the Royals in the winter of 2022 and immediately impacted the program in their final Division 2 season. Pesic helped three Royals surpass the 5,000-point barrier in the Heptathlon, including school record-breaking performances from Simon Rey and Niklas Klei. With the assistance of Pesic and his group of multi-talented athletes, the Royals won the 2022 Men’s and Women’s SAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. The success earned Pesic USTFCCCA Southeast Region Women’s Indoor Track & Field Assistant Coach of the Year praise.

Pesic carried that success into his first outdoor season with the Royals. Queens set multiple program records, including Lucy Walliker in the High Jump and Simon Rey in the Decathlon. In that season, Queens achieved the No. 1 men’s squad ranking in the Decathlon across all NCAA Divisions. The Royals men’s team won the SAC Championship in their final season. On the women’s side, Melanie Welsing and Lucy Walliker achieved All-American recognition while Walliker was tabbed the South Atlantic Conference Field Athlete of the Year.

Before coming to the Queen City, Pesic got his start in coaching by serving as the primary coach for the Angelo State Javelin Throwers, Short and Long Hurdlers, and all the Decathlon, and Heptathlon throwing events. In 2021, Pesic helped the program build the top Decathlon squad in the NCAA and a National Champion in the javelin throw. The year prior, Pesic helped the team claim its first LSC Men’s Indoor title in school history.

Pesic earned his bachelor’s degree in international business administration from Tiffin University. While enrolled, Pesic competed in track and field for the Dragons and was a provisional NCAA Qualifier in the Heptathlon and Decathlon. Pesic continued his education at Angelo State where he earned two master’s degrees while competing as a graduate transfer. With the Rams, Pesic earned USTFCCCA First Team All-American honors in 2018 and 2019. In his final campaign, Pesic was a part of the men’s outdoor team that tied for the highest finish in school history and advanced to the NCAA Championships where they finished runner-up.

Pesic is a current member of the Montenegro National Team. He won silver medals in the Decathlon at the 2014 and 2024 Balkan Championships and bronze medals in the Decathlon at the 2015, 2017, 2021, and 2022. The Balkan Championships feature athletes from 22 countries across Europe. Pesic has represented Montenegro at a total of seven European Team Championships from 2013 to the present day.

