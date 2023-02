The Homage Exhibit is a traveling Black and African American history exhibit. This installation will highlight the history of the National Pan-Hellenic Council or “Divine Nine” and the role these groups played in the Civil Rights Movement.

Thu, Feb 09, 2023 | 11am to 8pm

Exhibit Viewing: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reception: 6-8 p.m.

Popp Martin Student Union, 340

8845 Craver Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

