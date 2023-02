The student club “PRIDE Alliance” is active for the spring semester and will hold an interest meeting on Friday, February 10, at Central Campus.

The meeting will be held in the Parr Center, room 3H 1000, from 12- 1:30 p.m.

All students are welcome to attend.

For questions contact: Alex Simpson alex.simpson@cpcc.edu or Kimmy Curran kimmy.curran@cpcc.edu

