Distinguished Writer Discusses Robert F. Williams At UNC Charlotte Feb. 1

Connie Williams speaks about her new book about her cousin, pioneering Civil Rights leader Robert F. Williams of Monroe, NC, “Audacity: Story of a Legendary Hero.” Connie Williams is a local figure known for her distinguished career as a skillful writer of prose and poetry. Until her retirement in 2014, she was a lecturer of English Composition and Rhetoric at UNC Charlotte.

February 1st— Audacity: The Life and Liberation Legacy of Robert F. Williams, a Discussion with Connie M. Williams

J. Murrey Atkins Library: Halton Reading Room

2:00 pm to 3:15 pm

MORE >>>