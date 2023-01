The Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Community Engagement (DICE) at Queens University of Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month with the sounds of Destiny Stone as she performs NINA NOW in honor of singer, songwriter and civil rights activist Nina Simone.

Thursday, February 16 at 6:30pm to 8:00pm

Kathryn Greenhoot Recital Hall, Kathryn Greenhoot Recital Hall- Sarah Belk Gambrell Center

