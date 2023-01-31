Queens University Hires New Director Of The Royals Club

Derek Washburn has been named Director of the Royals Club at Queens University of Charlotte, the University announced this week. As the Director of The Royals Club, Washburn will be responsible for creating, implementing, and evaluating fundraising strategies to build a sustainable and increasing base of support for Queens Athletics.



“We are thrilled to have Derek join us to lead our fundraising efforts through The Royals Club,” Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout stated. “This is an exciting time to be involved with Queens Athletics as we are in our first year of transitioning to NCAA Division I as a member of the ASUN Conference. Adding Derek to our staff will help us connect with individuals who can help us continue on our mission of promoting an experience that fosters excellence in education and competition.”

