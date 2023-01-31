Charlotte Historian Shares Dr. Bertha Maxwell-Roddey’s Legacy Feb 8

In this lively discussion, UNC Charlotte Professor of History and Women’s and Gender Studies Dr. Sonya Y. Ramsey will share aspects of her fascinating experiences researching and writing about UNC Charlotte Africana Studies Department founder Dr. Bertha Maxwell-Roddey, the subject of her recently published work, Dr. Bertha Maxell-Roddey: a Modern-Day Race Woman and the Power of Black Leadership (University Press of Florida, 2022). Dr. Ramsey will also elaborate on the need to develop creative new research methods as we endeavor to chronicle the histories of other modern-day race women.

