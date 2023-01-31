Charlotte Alumni Association Hosts Annual Green Tie Gala

Each year, UNC Charlotte awards more than 1,000 scholarships to transfer, undergraduate and graduate students. Unfortunately, that is simply not enough to meet the incredible demand for higher-education funding from our university’s 30,448 students.

To support deserving students, the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association hosts the annual Green Tie Gala. This exciting event raises funds to support student scholarships while also offering an evening of fun for all alumni and friends of UNC Charlotte.

