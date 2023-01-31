Charlotte Spotlight Concert Feb. 3 At Anne R. Belk Theater

The Department of Music at UNC Charlotte presents the annual Spotlight Concert showcasing individual student and small ensemble performances. Among the 29 performers are singers, instrumentalists, and even guest dancers. Spanning three centuries, the music on the program comes from a diverse collection of composers and styles, including J.S. Bach, Franz Schubert, Sergei Rachmaninoff, William Grant Still, Jeanine Tesori, Chin-Cheng Lin, and UNC Charlotte student Sydney Norwood.

Tickets are $8. CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance.

