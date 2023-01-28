JCSU Panel Discusses Gershwin’s “Porgy And Bess”

Johnson C. Smith University hosted a panel discussion on the history and impact of George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” in Biddle Hall’s Gambrell Auditorium.

Panelists included cast members of Opera Carolina’s “Porgy and Bess” production, Kenneth Overton and Dr. Sequina Dubose; Dr. Barbara Buck, longtime singer and music educator; and JCSU’s own Dr. Shawn-Allyce White, associate professor of Music and director of Choral Activities.

Each of the panelists had, at one time, performed a part in Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.”

The panel was moderated by Dr. Naomi Andre, Distinguished Professor of Music at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and National Humanities Center Fellow. She opened the discussion with a history of Gershwin’s production.

MORE >>>