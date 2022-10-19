Ann Tarwater Lecture Event At Queens University Charlotte

The annual Ann Tarwater Lecture Series explores interesting and relevant topics related to the relationship between faith and the physical or social sciences. This year’s event features Dr. William A. Ross, Associate Professor of Old Testament at Reformed Theological Seminary. The topic of his lecture is Ancient Jewish Translation and the Reliability of the Bible.

Immediately following the lecture, there will be a reception in the lobby of the Sykes Learning Center. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

Monday October 24 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

