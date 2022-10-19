Central Piedmont Community College RN Program Ranked Best In North Carolina

RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, has released its annual lists of “Best RN Programs.” Central Piedmont Community College’s RN program is ranked number two among the 20 that were evaluated in North Carolina. The number-two ranking places our nursing program as the best community college nursing program in North Carolina.

Central Piedmont’s nursing program is the oldest program in the N.C. Community College System and has graduated more than 3,000 students since its inception in 1965.

