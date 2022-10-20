UNC Charlotte Theatre Presents “These Shining Lives”

The UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre presents These Shining Lives, a play based on the true story of three young women who obtain a high paying job at Radium Dial company. Such jobs were unusual for women in the 1920’s, so the girls eagerly accept. After some time working there, the women start noticing some troubling health issues. It takes numerous doctors’ visits and some travel to finally understand what was happening to them. This revelation sends them on an upward battle to fight for what’s right.

Playwright: Melanie Marnich

Director: Professor Robin Witt

Costume designer: Rachel Engstrom

November 17-November 20

Black Box Theater

