Anna Garner’s Compelling “Misplacing the Concrete” At Charlotte’s Lambla Gallery

August 13 to October 10

Lambla Gallery | 9115 Mary Alexander Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262

In 2017, Anna Garner witnessed a fall from a shifting boulder in the Southern California desert. The experience sparked her curiosity about the volatility of a form normally assumed as being stable. A large rock that was mistaken as steady, despite its mass and solidity, despite its stationary appearance, was moved by the imbalance caused by the weight of a human body. Garner took the incident into her studio and began dissecting it philosophically. She gradually began interpreting it as a metaphor for the photographic image and how its documentary status often fails to match objective reality.

In Misplacing the Concrete, Garner combines linear and non-illusionistic photographs with sculptural works to investigate stability of verticality, the fixed photographic viewpoint, and the body’s containment within and by geometric forms that seek to further destabilize scenes of imbalance.

Anna Berenice Garner is an artist working in performance, sculpture, photography, and video and is based in México City. One person exhibitions of her work have been presented at Lateral, México City, México (2024); Lighthouse Works, Fisher’s Island, NY (2022); and ltd los angeles, Los Angeles, CA (2019). Anna’s work has been included in thematic exhibitions Simone Subal Gallery, New York, NY (2021), Museum aan de Stroom, Antwerp, Belgium (2019); The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, Washington, DC (2019); and Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix, AZ (2016). She has participated in residencies at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture (2014), Bemis Center for Contemporary Art (2016), and Art OMI (2019). Her work is held in the collections of The San Diego Museum of Art (San Diego, CA), The Federal Reserve Board (Washington DC), The Museum of Fine Arts Houston (Houston, TX), and The National Museum of Women in the Arts (Washington DC).

