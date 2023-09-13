Arts & Health Advocate Renée Fleming At Queens University Charlotte

A leading advocate for the study of the powerful connections between the arts and health, Renée Fleming has created a presentation called Music and Mind, in which she invites leading local neuroscientists, researchers, physicians, music therapists, educators, and universities to discuss their work at the intersection of music, neuroscience, and healthcare.

On September 21, Ms. Fleming will be joined by the President and CEO of Atrium Health, Eugene Woods; President of Neuroscience Institute at Atrium Health, Anthony L. Asher; Vice Provost for the Arts and Interdisciplinary Initiatives at Wake Forest University, Christina Soriano; and Senior Instructor, Art, Design & Music Department at Queens University, Meg Stanley Johnson. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

