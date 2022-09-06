Asheville Makes The Top 10 Best College Towns In America

Preply, a revolutionary online learning experience, whose mission is “to make language learning more effective for everybody,” has “combed through stacks of statistics to find the top small college towns the USA has to offer.”

Statistics processed include the cost of rent, average salary of residents, the cost of beer, the number of parks, and the crime rate.

Only one college town in North Carolina made the top ten nationally. According to Preply, “UNCA students and Asheville locals can paddle along the French Broad River, rock to the beat of the Asheville Drum Circle, or strut along the Woolworth Walk for local art, nostalgia, and a sip from the soda fountain. Be dazzled by Lexington Glassworks, where aspiring glass artists can apply for internships. Witness more art in the making in the dynamic River Arts District.”

