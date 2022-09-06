Wingate University Honors Immigrant Graduate

“I remember clearly what I felt after receiving my first scholarship in 2016. My world completely changed when I knew someone other than myself believed in my dream of attending college in the United States. After receiving the scholarship, I started thinking, how could I make someone else feel this way?”

Immigrant, first-generation college student and two-time Wingate graduate Ana Patiño wrote those words in 2019, three years before her death at age 24. Passionate about helping others achieve their dreams, Patiño would be glad to know of multiple ongoing efforts at Wingate to honor her legacy.

MORE …