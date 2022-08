Atrium Health Community-Based Virtual Care is now available on campus at the medical clinic located on Central Campus for Central Piedmont students, faculty, staff and family members.

Common Illnesses Treated: allergies, asthma, coughs and cold, COVID-19 assessment, ear pain, female urinary tract infection, fever, flu symptoms, headache, pink eye, rash, sinus concerns, sore throat, sprains and strains, stomachache.

