Stick Shift Thwarts Car Jack At NC State Frat House

A victim intended for a car jack and armed robbery was held at gunpoint outside the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house on 3501 Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh. Two thugs demanded the victim get out of the car, according to a police report. But the thugs did not know how to operate a manual transmission. They tried but could not get the target car in motion. Frustrated, they left with the victim’s cell phone.

The thugs found a car on Gorman Street they could operate and stole it, according to police.

NC State fraternity Pi Kappa Phi was disbanded in 2015 after a notebook with sexist and racially offensive entries was discovered.