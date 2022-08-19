South Piedmont Community College’s 53 Ideas Winners Announced

Three local entrepreneurs were announced as winners of the 2022 South Piedmont Community College’s 53 Ideas Pitch Competition after weeks of training, networking and one final pitch.

The competition featured more than 100 submissions and Faith Griffin (The Shaving Step), Kimberly Evans (Just Her Rideshare) and Carly Rhyne (The Ellipticraft) took the top three awards, respectively.

“This year’s competition featured so many great ideas and passionate entrepreneurs who have the ability to launch successful businesses,” Renee Hode, Director of Entrepreneurship and Small Business at South Piedmont Community College, said. “Faith, Kimberly and Carly all have wonderful ideas and we are excited to see their businesses grow as a result of this effort.”

