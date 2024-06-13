Authentic Flamenco At Central Piedmont June 21-22

Dale F. Halton Center

SHOW TIMES

21 JUN 2024

7:30 PM

22 JUN 2024

4:00 PM

22 JUN 2024

7:30 PM

After attracting more than 124,000 attendees worldwide, the Royal Opera of Madrid & Fever are bringing the 4.8/5-star Authentic Flamenco to Charlotte.

On this international tour, Authentic Flamenco will be headlined by the renowned flamenco artist, Amador Rojas.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the raw power of this Spanish art form at an incredible venue in Charlotte.

Performers:

Amador Rojas – Dancer

Nazaret Reyes – Dancer

Rubén Campos – Guitar

José Aser – Singer

Juan Carrasco, Juañarito – Singer

Felipe Maya – Percussion

Description:

Flamenco is an expression of passion and emotion; with it, the feelings that make us human are honored and celebrated. Originating in Spain, this special show, in partnership with the Royal Opera of Madrid and produced by SO-LA-NA, brings together award-winning professionals for an unforgettable performance with stunning vocals, instruments, and dances. Whether you’re an avid flamenco lover or just seeing it for the first time, there’s no better, more authentic way to witness firsthand the raw power of this captivating Spanish art form. Olé!

