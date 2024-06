UREC Backyard

8827 Craver Road https://charlotte.dserec.com/online/eventsr?dse-url=events/list/3d33ccf4

Event Details:

Event Date: June 21st

Event Time: 8am – 8:45am

Event Location: UREC Backyard near Outdoor Pool

Membership: Not Required

Eligibility: Complete brief registration/ waiver here.

Contact: Tori Lord, Assistant Director of Fitness Programs, tori.lord@charlotte.edu

MORE >>>