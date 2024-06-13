Multicultural Play Therapy Center Conference At Charlotte June 21-23

UNC Charlotte $75 per session

Live webinar sessions (June 21-23) and 5 days in person (June 24-28)

The mission of the Multicultural Play Therapy Center Conference is to help professionals in the fields of mental health and education broaden their knowledge and clinical skills in play therapy by providing high quality training. Although our clients, settings, and approaches may vary, we are all joined together in our sincere desire to meet the diverse needs of our clients through the healing power of play therapy. Welcome to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the Multicultural Play Therapy Center.

Who Should Attend: Professional counselors, school counselors, play therapists, psychologists, and students. Special rates for current students (and May graduates).

What: The 18th Annual Multicultural Play Therapy Center Conference

Where: This year’s conference will have both 3-hour non-contact live webinar sessions (June 21-23) and 5 days in person (June 24-28)

For the Zoom sessions: You will receive an email invitation with directions for access after the close of registration. A computer is recommended for participation versus use of a smart phone. Also, hard wiring your computer to your router is highly recommended to ensure connectivity. If you have difficulty connecting with the web conference, here are some numbers you can call for support: Zoom Toll-Free (serving all 50 states, the Caribbean, and Canada) 833-302-1536 or UNC Charlotte Tech Support 704-687-5500.

In-Person Sessions: The in-person sessions will be June 24-28 at UNCC. You will receive an email with information about parking, campus facilities, the schedule for the day, and food options.

When: On June 21-23: We will offer 3-hour live webinars on Zoom (3 CEs per session, except the first Saturday afternoon session, which will be worth 1.5 CEs) on these days. On June 24-28, we will offer in-person sessions from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm (EASTERN STANDARD TIME) (6 CEs for each day).

Approved Providers: NBCC Approved Provider #4208 and APT Approved Provider #07-191 for all sessions. The 3-hour live webinars Zoom sessions are limited to 50 attendees to ensure the CEs are approved as Live Webinars by APT. The in-person sessions are approved as contact hours by APT.

Cost:

Professionals: $65.00 per session for the live webinars; $140/day for the in-person sessions.

Student Rates: UNC Charlotte students will receive 70% off discounts for all sessions; non-UNC Charlotte students will receive 50% discounts for all sessions. Please be sure to register using your student email account. All registration information and communication will be sent using your student account, and student registrations submitted without student email accounts will be canceled.

No refunds will be made after the registration deadline. Refunds will be subject to a $25 processing fee.

All students must register with an official university email address to ensure student rate.

Registration Deadline: June 19 (for in-person workshops) and until sessions are full for webinars; student discounts close on June 19.

Photo and Video Release: As a result of your registration for the conference, you hereby consent to being photographed, videotaped, or audio-taped by UNC Charlotte in connection with the above- named event or activity; provided, however, that UNC Charlotte has authority to use or reproduce such photographs, video recordings, or audio recordings for UNC Charlotte educational or promotional purposes only. You understand that UNC Charlotte will not distribute such photographs, video recordings, or audio recordings to any third party, or use such photographs, video recordings, or audio recordings for any other purpose without your further written consent and agreement. Any unauthorized reproduction, dissemination, or use of video, photography, and/or audio associated with this event is strictly prohibited and will result in charges in accordance with North Carolina General Statute Chapter 14, Article 58, 14-433 through 14-440.

Preliminary Program

Friday June 21-Sunday June 23, 2024: Virtual Conference (total of seven sessions)

Crystal Zelman, LCSW, CCLS, RPT-S: Sandtray Basics and Beyond

Ahou Vaziri Line, PhD, LPC, RPT, CSC, CCPT-S, NCC: Working with Parents

Sara Loftin, MS, LPC-S, RPT-S: Play Therapy with Chronically Ill Children

Montse Casado, PhD, LMFT, RPT: Self-Care in Play Therapy

Montse Casado, PhD, LMFT, RPT: Play Therapy with Children with PANS

Rachel Altvater, PsyD, RPT-S: Digital Play Therapy

Jen Balch, PhD, LPC-S, RPT-S: Play Therapy with Children on the Spectrum

Monday-Friday, June 24-28, 2024: In-Person Conference at UNC Charlotte

Monday: Mary Affee, MBA, Ed.D, LCSW, RPT-S: Multimodal Play Therapy

Tuesday: Delena Dilman Taylor, PhD, LPC, RPT: Play Therapy with the Brain in Mind

Wednesday: Delena Dilman Taylor, PhD, LPC, RPT: Adlerian Play Therapy

Thursday: Aseye Allah, LCSW, RPT-S: Providing Clinical Supervision for Play Therapists

Friday: Aseye Allah, LCSW, RPT-S: Using Play Therapy to Increase Positive Attachment

Questions?

Please contact Dr. Kristie Opiola regarding program questions at kopiola@charlotte.edu.

Please contact Dr. Lucy Arnold at (704) 687-8801 or lucy.arnold@charlotte.edu if you have questions regarding registration.

