Author Kat Vellos At Central Piedmont Feb 8

Kat Vellos

“The Secret to Cultivating Better Friendships”

February 8, 2024

7 p.m.

Parr Theater, Central Campus

What is “social health,” and why is it better for you than eating broccoli and doing pushups? Why do 61% of Americans report feeling lonely on a regular basis, even though they have 15,237 notifications buzzing on their phone? Why is making friends as an adult harder than trying to file your taxes during a heavy metal concert?

Kat Vellos, author of We Should Get Together: The Secret to Cultivating Better Friendships, will share solutions to these and many more connection conundrums on February 8, 2024, at Central Piedmont Community College. In this engaging, educational, and humorous presentation, you’ll learn why connection in the digital age can be so tough (it’s not just in your head!), and you’ll walk away with clear, exciting action steps for creating more fruitful friendships in your life, no matter your age or life stage.

Free tickets for students with a valid student ID

Use code: FREE

