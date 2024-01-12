The 24-Hour Theatre Project At Belmont Abbey Jan 13

Back again for the 16th consecutive year this student-inspired and student-produced project is a unique exercise in the creative process. With images for inspiration, local playwrights delve into their craft on Friday, January 12 at 8pm, and 24 hours later, a series of brand-new short plays have been developed, written, rehearsed, and staged. The lights go up on The Haid stage for a traditionally sold-out house, and the magic and wonder of the creative process is revealed.

For specific seating accessibility, please contact the Box Office: AbbeyPlayers@bac.edu or 704-461-6787. Use discount code Group10 at Checkout for 20% discount on 10+ tickets in one order.

THE 24-HOUR THEATRE PROJECT 2023-24

January 13th at 8:00pm

The Haid Theatre

100 Belmont-Mt. Holly Road

Belmont, NC 28012

