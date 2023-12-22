Charlotte Posts Stellar 2024 Football Recruiting Class
Charlotte 49ers second-year head football coach Biff Poggi has announced the first members of the 49ers’ 2024 recruiting class. Poggi welcomed 29 new players on the first day of the December signing period, including seven defensive backs, six offensive linemen and four wide receivers. Poggi also welcomed a pair of quarterbacks, two running backs and a tight end in an effort to bolster the 49ers offensive attack. On the defensive side, the 49ers signed four linebackers and three defensive linemen.
DECEMBER 20, 2023 SIGNEES
|NAME
|HT.
|WT.
|POS.
|HOMETOWN / HIGH SCHOOL / PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|Cornell Allen
|5-10
|170
|DB/S
|Ashland, Va. / Trinity Episcopal
|Evan Austin
|6-1
|175
|WR
|Frederick, Md. / Oakdale
|Kendal Brown
|6-4
|220
|DL
|Stonecrest, Ga. / Arabia Mountain
|Max Brown
|6-2
|220
|QB
|Tulsa, Okla. / Lincoln Christian / Florida
|Miles Burris
|6-2
|190
|WR
|Jacksonville, Fla. / Trinity Christian Academy
|Eltayeb Bushra
|6-2
|200
|DB
|Herndon, Va. / Westfield / Fairmont State
|Mo Clipper Jr.
|6-5
|310
|OL
|Alpharetta, Ga. / Milton / Tennessee
|Andrew Cunningham
|6-4
|285
|OL
|Southlake, Texas / Southlake Carroll
|Kainoa Davis
|6-5
|285
|DE
|Los Angeles, Calif. / Mater Dei
|De’Gabriel Floyd
|6-3
|235
|DB
|Westlake Village, Calif. / Westlake / East LA CC
|Rod Gainey Jr.
|5-11
|210
|RB
|Tampa, Fla. / Tampa Bay Tech
|Cary Grant
|6-1
|190
|DB
|New Orleans, La. / Warren Easton / Gulf Coast CC
|Aidan Kaler
|6-2
|230
|LB
|Sayville, N.Y. / Sayville / Stony Brook
|Grant Laskey
|6-5
|240
|TE
|Valdosta, Ga / Lowndes
|D’Andre Martin
|6-4
|306
|DL
|Durham, N.C. / Hillside / South Carolina
|Mitchell Mayes
|6-4
|305
|OL
|Raleigh, N.C. / Leesville Road / Clemson
|Treyveon McGee
|6-2
|200
|DB
|Ypsilanti, Mich. / Ypsilanti / Iowa State
|Jordan Moko
|6-6
|325
|OL
|Brisbane, Australia /Brisbane Rhinos / Texas A&M
|Isaiah Myers
|6-5
|185
|WR
|Cincinnati, Ohio / Princeton H.S. / Independence CC
|Cartevious Norton
|5-11
|225
|RB
|Waycross, Ga. / Ware County / Iowa State
|Justin Olson
|6-2
|200
|WR
|Huntersville, N.C. / North Mecklenburg / Middle Tennessee
|DeShawn Purdie
|6-4
|213
|QB
|Baltimore, Md. / Millford Mill
|Umar Rockhead
|6-6
|285
|OL
|Charlotte, N.C. / Mallard Creek
|Dom Silvia
|6-6
|320
|OL
|Brookline, Mass. / Dexter Southfield
|Anthony Romphf
|6-0
|185
|DB
|Southfield, Mich. / Southfield / Western Michigan
|Xavier Simmons
|6-2
|230
|LB
|Greensboro, N.C. / Northwest Guilford / Missouri
|Donovan Spellman
|6-4
|230
|LB
|Clayton, N.C. / Clayton / Appalachian State
|Darius Wallace
|6-3
|220
|LB
|Suwanee, Ga. / Peachtree Ridge
|DeQuinder Williams
|6-0
|175
|DB
|Charlotte, N.C. / West Charlotte