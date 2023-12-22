Thursday, December 21, 2023
Charlotte Posts Stellar 2024 Football Recruiting Class

Charlotte 49ers second-year head football coach Biff Poggi has announced the first members of the 49ers’ 2024 recruiting class.  Poggi welcomed 29 new players on the first day of the December signing period, including seven defensive backs, six offensive linemen and four wide receivers.  Poggi also welcomed a pair of quarterbacks, two running backs and a tight end in an effort to bolster the 49ers offensive attack. On the defensive side, the 49ers signed four linebackers and three defensive linemen.

DECEMBER 20, 2023 SIGNEES

NAMEHT.WT.POS.HOMETOWN / HIGH SCHOOL / PREVIOUS SCHOOL
Cornell Allen5-10170DB/SAshland, Va. / Trinity Episcopal
Evan Austin6-1175WRFrederick, Md. / Oakdale
Kendal Brown6-4220DLStonecrest, Ga. / Arabia Mountain
Max Brown6-2220QBTulsa, Okla. / Lincoln Christian / Florida
Miles Burris6-2190WRJacksonville, Fla. / Trinity Christian Academy
Eltayeb Bushra6-2200DBHerndon, Va. / Westfield / Fairmont State
Mo Clipper Jr.6-5310OLAlpharetta, Ga. / Milton / Tennessee
Andrew Cunningham6-4 285OLSouthlake, Texas / Southlake Carroll
Kainoa Davis6-5285DELos Angeles, Calif. / Mater Dei
De’Gabriel Floyd6-3   235DBWestlake Village, Calif. / Westlake / East LA CC
Rod Gainey Jr.5-11210RBTampa, Fla. / Tampa Bay Tech
Cary Grant6-1   190DBNew Orleans, La. / Warren Easton / Gulf Coast CC
Aidan Kaler6-2    230LBSayville, N.Y. / Sayville / Stony Brook
Grant Laskey6-5240TEValdosta, Ga / Lowndes
D’Andre Martin6-4306DLDurham, N.C. / Hillside / South Carolina
Mitchell Mayes6-4305OLRaleigh, N.C. / Leesville Road / Clemson
Treyveon McGee6-2200DBYpsilanti, Mich. / Ypsilanti / Iowa State
Jordan Moko6-6325OLBrisbane, Australia /Brisbane Rhinos / Texas A&M
Isaiah Myers6-5185WRCincinnati, Ohio / Princeton H.S. / Independence CC
Cartevious Norton5-11225RBWaycross, Ga. / Ware County / Iowa State
Justin Olson6-2200WRHuntersville, N.C. / North Mecklenburg / Middle Tennessee
DeShawn Purdie6-4213QBBaltimore, Md. / Millford Mill
Umar Rockhead6-6   285OLCharlotte, N.C. / Mallard Creek
Dom Silvia6-6320OLBrookline, Mass. / Dexter Southfield
Anthony Romphf6-0185DBSouthfield, Mich. / Southfield / Western Michigan
Xavier Simmons6-2230LBGreensboro, N.C. / Northwest Guilford / Missouri
Donovan Spellman    6-4230LBClayton, N.C. / Clayton / Appalachian State
Darius Wallace6-3220LBSuwanee, Ga. / Peachtree Ridge
DeQuinder Williams6-0175DBCharlotte, N.C. / West Charlotte

