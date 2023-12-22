Charlotte Posts Stellar 2024 Football Recruiting Class

Charlotte 49ers second-year head football coach Biff Poggi has announced the first members of the 49ers’ 2024 recruiting class. Poggi welcomed 29 new players on the first day of the December signing period, including seven defensive backs, six offensive linemen and four wide receivers. Poggi also welcomed a pair of quarterbacks, two running backs and a tight end in an effort to bolster the 49ers offensive attack. On the defensive side, the 49ers signed four linebackers and three defensive linemen.

DECEMBER 20, 2023 SIGNEES

