Hunter Kopczynski And Charlotte Faculty Chamber Winds Jan 30

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert with Director of Bands Hunter Kopczynski conducting the Faculty Chamber Winds in a performance of William Walton’s Façade: Entertainments. The work features poetry by Edith Sitwell with chamber ensemble accompaniment.

The faculty ensemble includes Jennifer Dior, flute and piccolo; Jessica Lindsey, clarinets; Will Campbell, saxophone; Eric Millard, trumpet; Mira Frisch and Brian Arreola, cellos; Rick Dior, percussion; and Sequina DuBose and Monica Hunter, reciters.

The concert is free for everyone.

January 30, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Rowe Recital Hall

