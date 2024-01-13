Charlotte ACE Network Celebrates 4 Outstanding Alums

The UNC Charlotte 49er Alumni Campus Employees (ACE) Network bestowed its 2023 ACE Awards and Appreciation Lunch upon four outstanding individuals for their service to the University in October, at the Popp Martin Student Union.

The celebration was hosted by Jodi Kaplan, Executive Director of Alumni Engagement, Director of Operations and 2022 ACE Award recipient, Scott Plunkett ’02, and ACE member Blake Morgan ’17.

The 49er ACE Network includes UNC Charlotte alums who serve the University as faculty and staff members. Its purpose is to create a platform for alumni employees to engage, volunteer and grow professionally. Its mission is to encourage participation and the 49er spirit in alumni employees of all ages, divisions and professions.

ACE Awards honors ACE members who have demonstrated the 49er Spirit with excellence within UNC Charlotte and the community.

