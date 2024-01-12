Charlotte Seeking Nominations For 2024 Athletics Hall Of Fame

UNC Charlotte is now accepting nominations for the 2024 class of the Charlotte 49ers Athletics Hall of Fame. Nominations are open to the public and will be voted upon by the 49ers’ Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

To be eligible for the 2024 class, a student-athlete’s final competition must have occurred in or before the 2017-18 season. Active Charlotte 49ers’ coaches and administrators are not eligible.

Eligible individuals who were nominated for the 2022 and/or 2023 Hall of Fame classes will remain on the ballot for the 2024 class and do not require a new nomination. To place a nomination, click here.



The 2024 class will include a maximum of five inductees.



Membership in the Charlotte 49ers Athletic Hall of Fame shall be limited to those individuals who have brought great distinction to the university, enhanced its reputation, made outstanding contributions in one of the following areas and meet the following criteria:

1.) An exemplary student-athlete with high athletic achievement

– A period of no less than five full years must have elapsed since the completion of the

student-athlete’s final campaign.

– Candidate must have earned a varsity letter and left the university in good academic standing.

2) A coach with a distinguished record

– Candidate must have ended his/her professional relationship with the university in good standing.

3) An administrator who has made a long-term, exemplary contribution through strong leadership

-Candidate must have ended his/her professional relationship with the university in good standing.

4) An individual whose contributions have brought distinction to the university’s athletic program.



Nominations are due by Feb. 16, 2024.

Charlotte 49ers Hall of Fame Members



Inaugural 2020 Class:

Jon Busch, Men’s Soccer

Dale F. Halton, Contributor

Cedric Maxwell, Men’s Basketball

Corey Nagy, Men’s Golf

Judy W. Rose, Athletics Administrator

Lee Rose, Men’s Basketball Coach

Shareese Woods, Women’s Track and Field

2022 Class:

Paula Bennett, Women’s Basketball

Byron Dinkins, Men’s Basketball

Gene and Vickie Johnson, Contributors

Jeff Mullins, Men’s Basketball Coach

Henry Williams Jr., Men’s Basketball

2023 Class:

Ike Belk, Contributor

DeMarco Johnson, Men’s Basketball

Bobby Lutz, Men’s Basketball Coach

Lindsey Ozimek, Women’s Soccer

Bo Robinson, Baseball

