Charlotte Seeking Nominations For 2024 Athletics Hall Of Fame
UNC Charlotte is now accepting nominations for the 2024 class of the Charlotte 49ers Athletics Hall of Fame. Nominations are open to the public and will be voted upon by the 49ers’ Hall of Fame Selection Committee.
Nominations for the 2024 class are due by Feb. 16, 2024.
To be eligible for the 2024 class, a student-athlete’s final competition must have occurred in or before the 2017-18 season. Active Charlotte 49ers’ coaches and administrators are not eligible.
Eligible individuals who were nominated for the 2022 and/or 2023 Hall of Fame classes will remain on the ballot for the 2024 class and do not require a new nomination. To place a nomination, click here.
The 2024 class will include a maximum of five inductees.
Membership in the Charlotte 49ers Athletic Hall of Fame shall be limited to those individuals who have brought great distinction to the university, enhanced its reputation, made outstanding contributions in one of the following areas and meet the following criteria:
1.) An exemplary student-athlete with high athletic achievement
– A period of no less than five full years must have elapsed since the completion of the
student-athlete’s final campaign.
– Candidate must have earned a varsity letter and left the university in good academic standing.
2) A coach with a distinguished record
– Candidate must have ended his/her professional relationship with the university in good standing.
3) An administrator who has made a long-term, exemplary contribution through strong leadership
-Candidate must have ended his/her professional relationship with the university in good standing.
4) An individual whose contributions have brought distinction to the university’s athletic program.
Nominations are due by Feb. 16, 2024.
Charlotte 49ers Hall of Fame Members
Inaugural 2020 Class:
Jon Busch, Men’s Soccer
Dale F. Halton, Contributor
Cedric Maxwell, Men’s Basketball
Corey Nagy, Men’s Golf
Judy W. Rose, Athletics Administrator
Lee Rose, Men’s Basketball Coach
Shareese Woods, Women’s Track and Field
2022 Class:
Paula Bennett, Women’s Basketball
Byron Dinkins, Men’s Basketball
Gene and Vickie Johnson, Contributors
Jeff Mullins, Men’s Basketball Coach
Henry Williams Jr., Men’s Basketball
2023 Class:
Ike Belk, Contributor
DeMarco Johnson, Men’s Basketball
Bobby Lutz, Men’s Basketball Coach
Lindsey Ozimek, Women’s Soccer
Bo Robinson, Baseball