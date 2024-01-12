Charlotte’s Biff Poggi Hires Ace Recruiter And Developer Of Players

In a strategic move that’s sending ripples through the coaching landscape, second-year head honcho of the Charlotte 49ers, Biff Poggi, has done it again, making a game-changing announcement – the addition of Ty Greenwood to the 49ers coaching roster, taking the reins as the cornerbacks coach.

Greenwood, fresh off a stint as a defensive analyst at North Carolina, and with a track record highlighted by a season as the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Elon, steps into the 49ers’ defensive arena with a wealth of experience and a reputation that precedes him.

Coach Poggi couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are excited to have Ty join our defense for the 2024 season. He came highly recommended, and his resume speaks for itself when it comes to the recruitment and development of players.”

Ty Greenwood reciprocated the excitement, expressing gratitude to Coach Poggi and Coach Ryan Osborn for the warm welcome. “I am very excited about this opportunity,” Greenwood said. “I believe in the direction of the leadership and look forward to helping our program continue the path forward. I can’t wait to establish relationships and coach the young men in this program! I’m fired up and ready to go!”

Before his tenure at Elon, Greenwood left an indelible mark during three years at North Carolina Central, where he wore multiple hats as cornerbacks coach, defensive pass game coordinator, and recruiting coordinator. The 2019 season saw NC Central rank 11th in the nation in passing defense and 20th with 14 interceptions. In 2021, they stood second in the MEAC in pass defense.

Greenwood’s coaching prowess extends beyond the college realm. Notably, he played a crucial role in the development of cornerback Bryan Mills, a standout HBCU player who earned invitations to the NFL Combine and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Mills went on to grace the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions.

The coaching journey for Greenwood winds through Delaware State, where from 2015-18, he worked with cornerbacks and linebackers. A stint at Kansas as a quality control coach in the 2013 and 2014 seasons showcased his adaptability, and six seasons as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Pierce College in Los Angeles underscored his versatility.

A 2004 graduate of Delaware State, Greenwood brings not only a wealth of coaching experience but also a personal history of on-field excellence, having been a three-year starter as a defensive back, earning All-MEAC honors and being named the team’s defensive MVP in 2003. The Charlotte 49ers’ defense is poised for an exciting journey under the guidance of Ty Greenwood, as they look to make waves in the 2024 season and beyond.

