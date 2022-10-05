Author, On The World’s Most Inspiring Women Over 40 List, Lectures At UNC Charlotte

Ashton Applewhite, author of “This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism” will deliver a public lecture at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Cone University Center, McKnight Hall at UNC Charlotte.

Applewhite is a nationally recognized voice in the effort to address both ageism and ableism; she will help attendees to uncover their own ageist and ableist biases as she discusses her motivation to write “This Chair Rocks.”

The 2022 recipient of the Presbyterian Senior Services Maggie Kuhn Award, Applewhite is on FemaleOneZero’s 40 over 40 list of the world’s most inspiring women.

