Back-To-School Campus Support Available At Central Piedmont

Sat., Aug. 16 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Navigators, Advisors & ITS will be on all campuses to assist you

Financial Aid Help Available at:

Central Campus

Cato Campus

Harper Campus

Levine Campus

Merancas Campus

Cashiering Services Available at:

Central Campus

Cato Campus

Levine Campus

Pop-up information tables will be set up at all six campuses during the first few days of fall classes. Look for employees wearing name tag and “Ask Me” buttons if you need help finding your classes or answering general questions.

Information Tables will be available on Monday and Tuesday, August 18-19, from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and on Wednesday, August 20, from 5-6 p.m.

Cato Campus : Cato I lobby, and Cato III lobby

Central Campus : Parr Center Welcome Desk, outside of parking deck 3, Zeiss lobby, Overcash lobby, corner of Pease Lane (side of Central High)

Harper Campus : Quad between Harper I and IV

Harris Campus : Harris I lobby

Levine Campus : Levine I Welcome Center and between Levine II and III

Merancas Campus: Between Claytor and Merancas IV

Navigators are at Welcome Centers year-round, and are available to help.

