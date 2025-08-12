Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Back-To-School Campus Support Available At Central Piedmont

Sat., Aug. 16 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Navigators, Advisors & ITS will be on all campuses to assist you

Financial Aid Help Available at:

  • Central Campus
  • Cato Campus
  • Harper Campus
  • Levine Campus
  • Merancas Campus

Cashiering Services Available at:

  • Central Campus
  • Cato Campus
  • Levine Campus

Pop-up information tables will be set up at all six campuses during the first few days of fall classes. Look for employees wearing name tag and “Ask Me” buttons if you need help finding your classes or answering general questions.

Information Tables will be available on Monday and Tuesday, August 18-19, from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and on Wednesday, August 20, from 5-6 p.m.

Navigators are at Welcome Centers year-round, and are available to help.

