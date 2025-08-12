Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Central Piedmont ITS Service Has Tech Troubles Covered

The Central Piedmont ITS Service Desk is here to help with:

  • Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
  • Email, MyCollege, and Brightspace access

Get Help:

Submit a request, chat live, or find how-to guides via the client portal
Call: 704.330.5000 (note: high call volume = slower help)

In-person ITS Help:

  • Central Campus – 2nd Floor, Parr Center
  • Other campuses – Temporary support tables open Thu., Aug. 14 – Fri., Aug. 22, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (after 1 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 13)
  • Levine Campus – Levine I Lobby
  • Cato Campus – Cato I Lobby
  • Merancas Campus – Claytor Lobby
  • Harris Campus – Harris I Lobby
  • Harper Campus – Harper IV, 2nd Floor Lobby

Need Help Registering for Classes?

You’re not alone. Registration help is available in person and online from Mon., Aug. 4 – Tue., Aug. 19.

Pro tip: Join the queue ahead of time click here to join

