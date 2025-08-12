Central Piedmont ITS Service Has Tech Troubles Covered
The Central Piedmont ITS Service Desk is here to help with:
- Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
- Email, MyCollege, and Brightspace access
Get Help:
Submit a request, chat live, or find how-to guides via the client portal
Call: 704.330.5000 (note: high call volume = slower help)
In-person ITS Help:
- Central Campus – 2nd Floor, Parr Center
- Other campuses – Temporary support tables open Thu., Aug. 14 – Fri., Aug. 22, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (after 1 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 13)
- Levine Campus – Levine I Lobby
- Cato Campus – Cato I Lobby
- Merancas Campus – Claytor Lobby
- Harris Campus – Harris I Lobby
- Harper Campus – Harper IV, 2nd Floor Lobby
Need Help Registering for Classes?
You’re not alone. Registration help is available in person and online from Mon., Aug. 4 – Tue., Aug. 19.
Pro tip: Join the queue ahead of time — click here to join