Charlotte Free Virtual Event On Leveraging AI for Student Learning

Thu, Aug 14, 2025 | 1pm to 2pm

Join in for an exciting information session on student facing communication and syllabus guidelines for AI Tools. Discover innovative strategies leveraging AI for student learning. Integrate cutting-edge technology ethically into your syllabus, empowering students and revolutionizing collaboration. Unleash the potential of AI in the classroom and revolutionize the way students collaborate and engage with course materials. Don’t miss this chance to transform your teaching experience and be at the forefront of educational innovation.

**Please Note – Registration for this event will close 24 hours before the event. If the event is schedule to for a Monday, registration will close the Friday before.**

