Baran Dance Presents Homegrown! At Central Piedmont June 1-2

Charlotte based contemporary dance company, Baran Dance, is proud to present Homegrown! This 100% locally made professional dance concert features choreography by company artists Audrey Baran, Lauren Bickerstaff, Rahquelah Conyers, Lydia Heidt, Kate Micham, and Carolina Quiros Otarola as well as guest artists Gray Laxton and Ashley L. Tate. Set to new music by local artists Matt Cagle (Dirty Art Club), Jeremy Davis (Elonzo Wesley), Derrick J. Hines (DJHaych4Now), Madison Lucas (Modern Moxie), Liza Ortiz (La Brava), Ryan Persaud (Sweat Transfer), and Lindsey Ryan (Moa), this exciting collision of innovative movement and music is not to be missed!



CENTRAL PIEDMONT COMMUNITY COLLEGE PARR CENTER

SHOWTIMES

Saturday, June 1st: VIP Reception 7pm / Performance 8pm

Sunday, June 2nd: VIP Reception 5pm / Performance 6pm

TICKETS

General Admission: $25

VIP Admission: $35

VIP tickets include a pre-show reception featuring complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic drinks plus local bites by Milk Glass Pie, as well as a chance to meet the musicians one hour prior to each performance.

Homegrown is supported by the Infusion Fund and its generous donors. Thank you to the City of Charlotte and Foundation for the Carolinas for your support!

