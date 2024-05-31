JCSU Hurdler Gabrielle Maye Wins Gold At The CIAA Track And Field Championships

Johnson C. Smith University hurdlers Gabrielle Maye and Abigail Wicks capture Gold and Silver to highlight JCSU’s final day of the 2024 Central Intercollegiate athletic Association (CIAA) Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Durham County Stadium.



Maye, who ran 1:02.34 on Friday to qualify for the finals in the 400m hurdles, won the event on Saturday in 1:02.40.



Wicks, ran a 1:02.67 on Saturday behind Maye to place second. Morgan Middleton placed second in the women’s 800m



The 4x400m relay team finished second with a season-best time of 3:50.94

Tekiya Garr-Carter finished seventh in the javelin, registering a toss of 31.91m

Amontae Wray capture silver in the men’s 110m hurdles, with a time of 14.64, while teammate Jordae Wilson capture the bronze medal in the Men’s Triple Jump.



The men’s 4x100m relay team Amontae Wray, Javion Watkins, Terry Towah, and Nicholas Francis ran a season best of 40.75 to claim the silver medal.



Rounding out the bronze for the men’s 4X400m relay team of Terry Towah, Javion Watkins, Caleb Baxter, and Nicholas Francis.

