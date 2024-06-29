Beautiful Braiding Cosmetology Camp At Central Piedmont July 15-18

Braiding techniques for all types of hair! This NEW camp will explore current and popular trends in hair braiding, and also dive into the history of braiding in various cultures. Learn methods such as hair locking, cornrows, single-strand and double-strand twisting. All skills will be taught in our salon lab environment, guided by our experienced Instructors.

Fee includes camp t-shirt (adult sizes only)

Starts: 7/15/2024

Ends: 7/18/2024

Times: 9 AM – 2 PM

City View Center:

1609 Alleghany Street, Charlotte, NC

Grades 9, 10, 11, 12

2 spots available

$350.00