Belk College Day At Charlotte Alumni Tailgate Oct. 18

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | 1pm to 3pm

Hauser Alumni Pavilion

8889 Cameron Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223

Belk College of Business alumni and friends are invited to join the UNC Charlotte Alumni Tailgate presented by Parks Chevrolet Charlotte to cheer on our Charlotte 49ers as they take on the Temple Owls! The Belk College will have a special presence and giveaways for Business Niner alumni and friends inside the Hauser Alumni Pavilion for this special Homecoming tradition.

Tailgate: 1–3 p.m.

Kick off: 3:30 p.m.

UNC Charlotte Alumni Tailgate presented by Parks Chevrolet Charlotte features:

Delicious game-day themed food stations

Beer, wine, soft drinks, bottled water and more

Special “Chalk Talk” season update from a 49er coach

Live music from the Deaf Andrews Band

The Charlotte 49ers cheerleaders and Gold Dusters dance team

A spirited performance by the “Pride of Niner Nation” Marching Band

Adult, minor and child tickets are available.

