Belmont Abbey College Alumnus Joins Coke IRacing Series Broadcasts

BAC Alumni James Pike graduated with a degree in Motorsports Management in 2016 and went on to pursue a Masters in International Sports Journalism. Fast forward to 2020 when the Covid pandemic caused most of the world to go virtual and eSports broadcasting exploded. James was ready, and over the past 2 seasons, he has helped on the production side of iRacing’s eNASCAR coverage. More recently, he joined the Coke Series broadcasts as a pit reporter.

