Belmont Abbey College Introduces RN-BSN Program

Belmont Abbey College announces the launch of its online RN-BSN nursing program. This comes alongside Belmont Abbey’s pre-licensure Bachelors of Science in nursing degree and is part of the institution’s focus on increasing offerings in healthcare education. The RN-BSN application is open now and classes begin later this month, with the first cohort of RN-BSN students graduating in 2024.

“We’ve gone from a nursing shortage to a nursing crisis. We have an aging professional population, plus a shortage of nurse educators. Many clinical training sites shut down during the pandemic, but now that those sites are open we can continue our efforts to send nurses into practice,” says Dr. Carolyn Harmon, Dean of Nursing at Belmont Abbey.

“We recognize the value of Registered Nurses for their experience, knowledge, and commitment to the profession. We want to come alongside them and offer a flexible, affordable path to advancing their careers. The RN-BSN program allows us to help solve the issue of the nursing crisis by placing more qualified nurses on the front lines with a focus on patient safety and outcomes,” says Dr. David Williams, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at Belmont Abbey College.

MORE …